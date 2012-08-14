Three dead in Yemen clashes over army restructuring

SANAA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and nine wounded in clashes in Sanaa on Tuesday between Yemeni troops and members of the elite Republican Guards in a direct challenge to a presidential reorganisation of the military, an army source said.

“Three were killed and nine were wounded in the clash, and now the Yemeni troops have gained control of the area again,” the source said without specifying whether the casualties were members of the security forces.

The fighting happened near the defence ministry after extra government troops were sent to defend the building, and shooting started after Republican Guard soldiers then surrounded the ministry in central Sanaa.