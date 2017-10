SANAA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A Yemeni military transport plane crashed near Sanaa airport on Wednesday, killing ten of its crew members, an airport official said.

The plane came down in the Hasba district near the Yemeni capital after experiencing a technical error, the official said. “The plane tried to land in an empty space in Hasba, but because of a technical problem it crashed and ten of the crew died,” the official said.