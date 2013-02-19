FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemeni warplane crashes in Sanaa, 6 dead-sources
February 19, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Yemeni warplane crashes in Sanaa, 6 dead-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A Yemeni fighter jet crashed in the centre of the capital Sanaa on Tuesday, killing at least six people, medical sources said.

The ministry said in a text message that the warplane had been on a training flight when it came down in a western residential district. Pictures of the crash on social media sites showed one body near burning wreckage of the aircraft. Several cars were on fire and debris littered the street.

A security official said without elaborating that the pilot had ejected from the plane. A military official said the aircraft was a Russian SU-22. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Jon Hemming)

