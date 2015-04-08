FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
April 8, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

UAE says sees Iranian meddling in Yemen, region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Iran is meddling in Yemen’s conflict and elsewhere in the region, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign minister said on Wednesday, and Gulf Arab states had little grounds for hoping they could build normal ties with Tehran.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed added at a news conference that a Saudi-led coalition now attacking Iranian-allied Houthi fighters in Yemen wanted a U.N. Security Council resolution requiring all parties to take part in dialogue and imposing a ban on arms purchases by Houthis and other groups “that are out of line”.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Mark Heinrich

