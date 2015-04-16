FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen tribesmen take control of southern oil terminal -local officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, April 16 (Reuters) - Yemeni tribal forces took control of a major southern oil terminal terminal after military forces protecting it withdrew from the site, local officials and residents told Reuters on Thursday.

The tribal group known as Al-Majles al-Ahli made up of former Al Qaeda militants took over the terminal in the city of Al-Shihr in Hadramawt province, according to local officials and residents in the region, adding that there were no clashes between the soldiers and the tribal forces.

The terminal is one of the major hubs for Hadramout region exporting an average of 120,000 to 140,000 barrel per day (bpd) of crude from fields in the area. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing by David Evans)

