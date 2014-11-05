Senior al Qaeda operative killed in US strike in Yemen-sources

SANAA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A senior al Qaeda official wanted by the United States and a local leader of the militant group’s affiliate, Ansar al-Sharia, were killed in a drone strike in central Yemen overnight, tribal sources said on Wednesday.

Nabil al-Dahab, leader of Ansar al-Sharia in Yemen’s al-Bayda province, was killed along with four other al Qaeda members, including Shawki al-Badani, the sources said. Badani is a leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula who is wanted by the United States.

The U.S. State Department has designated Badani as a “global terrorist” and said he was linked to at least two plots against the U.S. embassy in Sanaa and a 2012 suicide bombing in the Yemeni capital that killed more than 100 soldiers. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by William Maclean and Paul Tait)