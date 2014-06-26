Islamists attack airport in Yemen's Hadramawt region

SANAA, June 26 (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants attacked the airport in Seiyoun in Hadramawt province of eastern Yemen early on Thursday, occupying parts of it and clashing with soldiers, sources at the airport told Reuters.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but the sources said fighting continued in the airport.

Hadramawt, which was part of the former state of South Yemen and holds some of the country’s dwindling oil reserves, has been the location of sustained unrest.