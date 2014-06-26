FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Islamists attack airport in Yemen's Hadramawt region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, June 26 (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants attacked the airport in Seiyoun in Hadramawt province of eastern Yemen early on Thursday, occupying parts of it and clashing with soldiers, sources at the airport told Reuters.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but the sources said fighting continued in the airport.

Hadramawt, which was part of the former state of South Yemen and holds some of the country’s dwindling oil reserves, has been the location of sustained unrest.

Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
