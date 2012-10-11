FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen exporting LNG again after gas pipe blast in Sept
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 11, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Yemen exporting LNG again after gas pipe blast in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Yemen’s only liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal began exporting LNG again this week, ship tracking data showed on Thursday, after being forced to shut when its feed pipeline was blown up in late September.

Korean LNG tanker the K. Mugungwha arrived at the Yemen LNG terminal near Balhaf on Wednesday, after the laden Provalys tanker set sail from the Gulf of Aden facility on Monday, bound for India, according to ship tracking data on Reuters.

Yemen LNG, run by France’s Total, was unavailable for immediate comment.

Yemen’s oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011 that armed groups have exploited to cause fuel shortages and slash export earnings for the impoverished country.

The Balhaf facility, which opened in 2009, has the capacity to supply up to 6.7 million tonnes annually and delivers LNG, gas cooled to liquid for export by ship, under long term contracts to GDF Suez, Total and Korea Gas Corp. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.