Yemen LNG says explosion at pipeline to Balhaf terminal
#Energy
August 21, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

Yemen LNG says explosion at pipeline to Balhaf terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Yemen LNG said on Tuesday that an explosion caused by sabotage has hit a gas pipeline feeding the country’s only liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal.

The explosion occurred at 0115 local time, about 170 km (105 miles) north of the Balhaf Liquefaction Plant on the Gulf of Aden run by France’s Total, the company said in a statement.

Yemen’s oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011 that armed groups have exploited, causing fuel shortages and slashing export earnings for the impoverished country. (Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
