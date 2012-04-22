FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen LNG says resumed operations on April 21
April 22, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Yemen LNG says resumed operations on April 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Yemen LNG has resumed operations on April 21, the company said in a statement on Sunday, after a blast on its feed pipeline in end-March had stopped production.

“Yemen LNG company confirms that it has restarted normal operations on April 21,” the company, which is run by France’s Total, said in a statement.

Gunmen blew up the gas pipeline that links Yemen’s block 18 to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Balhaf on the Gulf of Aden in retaliation for a U.S. drone attack that killed at least five suspected al Qaeda militants hours earlier.

Yemen’s oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum that militants have exploited. (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Amena Bakr)

