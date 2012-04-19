Yemen LNG says expects return to normal exports in May

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Six cargoes of liquefied natural gas exports from Yemen LNG had to be cancelled due to the attack on its supply line last month, but all cargoes will be loaded on schedule in May, Yemen LNG said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said it expects to complete its annual maintenance shutdown on Friday, nine days ahead of the original schedule, which was brought forward after the gas line was sabotaged on March 30.

“We will increase LNG production to redeliver as much of the cancelled cargoes as possible before year end,” Yemen LNG General Manager Francois Rafin said.

“We are confident in the prompt reinforcement of the surveillance and protection of the pipeline; the mobilization of a new security deployment is already in progress.”

Yemen’s oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum that militants have exploited.

It is not clear if the pipeline has been repaired yet and the company was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Alison Birrane)