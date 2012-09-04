Yemen LNG denies latest pipeline blast reports

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The pipeline feeding gas to Yemen’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal was not blown up on Tuesday morning, the terminal operator said, dismissing earlier reports of an explosion on the frequently attacked supply line.

“Yemen LNG Company denies the news of a pipeline sabotage that was reported by some press agencies this Sept. 4,” the company run by France’s Total said on its website.

“LNG production is running on two trains at the Balhaf LNG plant and all the upstream facilities and the pipeline are in service at nominal capacity.”

State-run Chinese news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday that suspected Islamist militants had bombed the pipeline early on Tuesday, citing an unnamed security official.

Yemen’s oil and gas pipelines have been sabotaged repeatedly since anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011 that armed groups have exploited, causing fuel shortages and reducing export earnings for the impoverished country.

The pipeline that feeds gas into Yemen’s largest industrial facility was last blown up on Aug. 21 but was repaired and reopened at the end of last month.

The Yemen LNG terminal near Balhaf on the Gulf of Aden mainly supplies customers in east Asia. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by David Goodman)