Yemen LNG reopens after latest pipe repair
May 24, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Yemen LNG reopens after latest pipe repair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Yemen LNG resumed operations on Wednesday after completing its latest gas feed pipeline repair, the company said in a statement.

“Yemen LNG Company confirms that it has restarted normal operations on May 23, after pipeline repair,” the company run by France’s Total said.

The pipeline that transports fuel from Maarib to the export facilities in Balhaf was attacked in late April, just days after reopening following a previous attack, in response to the killing of al Qaeda militants.

Yemen’s oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum that militants have exploited. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)

