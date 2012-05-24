Yemen LNG reopens after latest pipe repair

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Yemen LNG resumed operations on Wednesday after completing its latest gas feed pipeline repair, the company said in a statement.

“Yemen LNG Company confirms that it has restarted normal operations on May 23, after pipeline repair,” the company run by France’s Total said.

The pipeline that transports fuel from Maarib to the export facilities in Balhaf was attacked in late April, just days after reopening following a previous attack, in response to the killing of al Qaeda militants.

Yemen’s oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum that militants have exploited. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)