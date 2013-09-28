FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen oil pipeline pumping again after bomb damage repaired
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Al Qaeda
September 28, 2013 / 6:32 PM / 4 years ago

Yemen oil pipeline pumping again after bomb damage repaired

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Yemen’s main oil export pipeline has started working again after damage caused by a bomb attack earlier this month was repaired, security and oil sources said on Saturday.

Tribesmen attacked the pipeline in central Maarib province on Sept. 14 - their fourth assault on it in a month - halting flows to the Ras Isa terminal on the Red Sea.

Groups often damage or destroy pipelines to press the government to provide jobs, settle land disputes or free relatives from prison.

The impoverished country - which relies on crude exports to finance up to 70 percent of budget spending - is struggling to reassert state control against one of the most active franchises of the al Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.

It is also facing a growing secessionist movement in the south. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.