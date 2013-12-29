Yemen resumes oil flow through pipeline attacked by tribesmen

ADEN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Yemen has resumed crude oil flows through a pipeline in its eastern Hadramout province one day after tribesmen blew it up, a local official said on Sunday.

The authorities face regular challenges from tribesmen who attack oil pipelines and power lines for reasons including demands for more employment and the release of jailed relatives.

The pipeline transports crude oil from Massila oilfield, the country’s largest, to the port of Mukkala. This was the first time the pipeline has been hit.

The official said priority had been given to quick repair of the link because of the losses that such attacks caused to the country’s exports and production.

Yemen, one of the Arab world’s poorest countries, is struggling to restore state authority after long-serving President Ali Abdullah Saleh was forced to step down in 2011. It relies on crude exports to finance up to 70 percent of its budget spending. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Editing by Anthony Barker)