Yemen's Aden oil refinery resumes operations - industry source
#Energy
September 29, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen's Aden oil refinery resumes operations - industry source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Yemen’s 150,000 barrel-per-day Aden refinery resumed operations on Tuesday after being shut for more than five months as the conflict in the country worsened, an industry source at the refinery told Reuters.

“The refinery is back online and is refining crude it had in storage from before,” the source said, adding the refinery was now operating at half of its processing capacity.

The plant, in the southern city of Aden, was shut in April and Aden Refinery Company declared force majeure on its oil imports and exports in the same month.

Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Muslim Arab states launched a military campaign in Yemen in March to drive back Houthi forces and restore a government which fled into exile. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Susan Fenton)

