Yemen's Maarib oil pipeline hit by new explosion - official

SANAA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Yemen’s main Maarib oil pipeline has been blown up for a second time in less than a week while repairs were being carried out to fix damage from Tuesday’s attack by tribesmen, a government official told Reuters on Sunday.

The Maarib pipeline used to take around 110,000 barrels a day (bpd) of light crude to the Ras Isa export terminal on the Red Sea coast until a spate of attacks in 2011.

“(There was) a new explosion against the Maarib pipeline while engineers were still fixing it,” the official said. The two explosions were in different parts of the feed line.

A protracted closure of the line last year forced the country’s largest refinery at Aden to shut, leaving the small producer dependent on fuel donations from Saudi Arabia and imports.

Yemen’s oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged by Islamist militants and disgruntled tribesmen since anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011, causing fuel shortages and slashing export earnings for the impoverished country. (Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Greg Mahlich)