ADEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda blew up a gas pipeline on Thursday night in the eastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, a local official and residents said.

The attack is the third against oil and gas facilities in the impoverished country within a month.

Resident said columns of fire and smoke could be seen from several kilometres away. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Kevin Liffey)