FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tribesmen blow up Yemen's main oil export pipeline
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 29, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Tribesmen blow up Yemen's main oil export pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tribesmen blew up Yemen’s main oil export pipeline on Friday, officials and tribal sources said, in the latest attack on one of the country’s main sources of foreign currency.

The attackers struck east of the capital Sanaa, state news agency Saba said in a text message, without saying whether it stopped oil flows.

The pipeline carries crude from the Maarib fields in central Yemen to the Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea.

Tribal sources said they carried out the attack to force the government to pay them compensation, without going into further details.

Tribesmen often carry out such attacks to pressure the government to free relatives from prison or in land disputes.

Yemen relies on crude exports to finance up to 70 percent of its budget spending. It has suffered frequent bombings since an anti-government uprising broke out in 2011. (Reporting Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.