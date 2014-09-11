FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen govt, Houthis reach agreement to end crisis-source
September 11, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Yemen govt, Houthis reach agreement to end crisis-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Yemen’s government and Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi rebels signed an agreement on Thursday to end a crisis that has seen weeks of sometimes bloody protests in the capital Sanaa, a member of the government’s negotiating team said.

Houthi protesters have been blocking the main road to Sanaa’s airport and holding sit-ins for weeks at ministries in an attempt to oust the government and restore fuel subsidies.

The negotiator told Reuters the agreement was signed by Sanaa’s governor, Abdelqader Helal, and Houthi representative Hussein al-Ozzi, who is in charge of political affairs. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Yara Bayoumy, Editing by William Maclean and Toby Chopra)

