Gunmen kill 5 Yemeni troops guarding LNG export plant-official
August 11, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 4 years

Gunmen kill 5 Yemeni troops guarding LNG export plant-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Suspected al Qaeda militants killed five Yemeni soldiers in their sleep early on Sunday in an attack on forces guarding the country’s only liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in southern Yemen, a local official said.

The attack follows an escalating campaign of drone strikes by the United States over the past two weeks after a worldwide travel warning that forced Washington to close its embassy in Sanaa and evacuate some staff.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Mike Collett-White

