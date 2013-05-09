FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qaeda-linked gunmen kill Yemeni intelligence officer -official
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Al Qaeda
May 9, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Qaeda-linked gunmen kill Yemeni intelligence officer -official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ADEN, May 9 (Reuters) - Suspected al Qaeda militants shot dead a Yemeni intelligence officer on Thursday in the southern province of Lahj, a local security official said, a day after three air force pilots were killed in a similar attack.

About 60 military and security officials have been shot dead in southern and eastern Yemen since 2011 after an Islamist insurgency erupted, exploiting political chaos caused by a mass uprising that later ousted President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

“The officer, Mohammed Ahmed Saleh al-Koobi, was shot with a silenced weapon while he was walking through the streets of his hometown (in Lahj),” the local security official said.

He said the attackers were believed to be linked to Yemen-based al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), seen by Washington as the most dangerous arm of the global jihadi group.

On Wednesday, al Qaeda-associated gunmen killed the air force pilots as they were travelling to a southern air base that is jointly used with U.S. forces to strike at AQAP.

A Yemeni defence ministry statement said that authorities had captured one of the militants involved in that attack.

Clashes between pro-government forces and militants continue in the south, causing jitters beyond Yemen’s borders due to its proximity to No. 1 oil exporter Saudi Arabia and sea lanes through which crude is shipped. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing by William Maclean and Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.