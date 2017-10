SANAA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Yemen’s central bank cut its deposit rate, the key rate which it uses to adjust monetary policy, by 3 percentage points to 15 percent, state news agency SABA reported on Thursday.

The central bank last trimmed the rate in October, when there was a cut of 2 percentage points to 18 percent as inflation came down to single digits and the Yemeni rial stabilised following political turmoil.