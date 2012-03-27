FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudis to grant Yemen two-month supply of fuel-agency
March 27, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 6 years ago

Saudis to grant Yemen two-month supply of fuel-agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, March 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, which is to host a summit of potential donors to Yemen in May, will give the country refined oil products to cover its needs for two months, the state news agency Saba said on Tuesday.

Saba announced the grant in its report of a meeting in Riyadh between Saudi King Abdullah and Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly given Yemen oil and refined products since the eruption of a political crisis over the rule of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who left Yemen earlier this year after a year of protests.

Attacks on pipelines have hit Yemen’s modest oil exports and largely idled its main refinery.

Writing by Joseph Logan; editing by Keiron Henderson

