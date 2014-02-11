FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen hands 29 Qaeda militants to Saudi Arabia -website
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Al Qaeda
February 11, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Yemen hands 29 Qaeda militants to Saudi Arabia -website

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Yemen has handed to Saudi Arabia 29 al Qaeda militants who were wanted by the Saudi authorities, the Yemeni defence ministry website said on Tuesday, citing informed sources.

The website quoted the sources as saying the militants had Saudi nationality and that they had been handed over to the Saudi security apparatus in the past few days.

Saudi interior ministry spokesman Major General Mansour Turki said he had no information on the matter, but was seeking to verify the report.

Yemen, which neighbours top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, is home to one of al Qaeda’s most active branches, known as ‘al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula’, who have plotted unsuccessfully to attack Western targets, including international airliners.

Saudi Arabia is worried that instability in Yemen, where security forces also face challenges from a northern rebellion and southern secessionists, will spill over its borders.

Saudi Arabia, the United States’ main Gulf ally, is a top target for al Qaeda.

Saudis who had previously fought for al Qaeda in Afghanistan and Iraq waged a violent campaign in their own country from 2003 to 2006, killing hundreds in a failed attempt to bring down the ruling al-Saud dynasty. (Additional reporting by Angus McDowall in Riyadh; Reporting by Mohamed Mukhashaf; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.