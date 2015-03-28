FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Saudi pilots eject over Red Sea, rescued with U.S. help -state news
#Industrials
March 28, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 2 years ago

Two Saudi pilots eject over Red Sea, rescued with U.S. help -state news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - A Saudi fighter plane was hit by a technical problem and its two pilots ejected over the Red Sea on Friday, state media said, adding that the pair had been returned to the country with American help.

“A plane of the F-15S type was stricken by a technical fault yesterday evening over the Red Sea and the two pilots were forced to use their rescue seats,” state news agency WAS quoted a defense ministry official saying.

“Praise be to God, the pilots were rescued in coordination with the American side, and the two pilots are in good health and high spirits,” the official said. (Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Ken Wills)

