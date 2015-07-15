FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi-backed Yemen forces take Aden port from Houthis-residents
#Industrials
July 15, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi-backed Yemen forces take Aden port from Houthis-residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, July 15 (Reuters) - Saudi-backed Yemeni militiamen took over the main port of the southern city of Aden and the adjoining district of Mualla on Wednesday, residents and the fighters said, as part of an offensive against the country’s dominant Houthi group.

Local gunmen supported by a Saudi-led Arab coalition have been fighting for three months to try to oust Iran-allied Houthi forces who advanced into the city in March and April.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by WIlliam Maclean and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
