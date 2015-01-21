Yemen security authorities close airport, sea and land crossings in Aden

ADEN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Security authorities closed air, sea and land crossings into Yemen’s southern port city of Aden on Wednesday, a local television station reported, after fighting in Sanaa that threw the Arab state deeper into turmoil.

The manager of Aden airport said the airport had been closed from early morning until further notice on the orders of the local security committee, which oversees security in the city. A statement was also read on television from the security committee saying all air, sea and land crossings were closed.

The measures followed what it said was an act of aggression against President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, calling the Houthi militia attacks on state institutions in Sanaa an “aggressive coup on the president personally and on the political process as a whole”.