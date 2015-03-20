Anti-aircraft guns fire at planes over Yemen's Aden presidential compound-gov't sources

ADEN, March 20 (Reuters) - Anti-aircraft guns opened fire on planes above the presidential compound in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Friday, witnesses and an aide to Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said.

The witnesses said the planes targeted by the gunfire were flying so high as to be barely visible in the sky above the Crater district of Aden where Hadi lives.

The presidential aide confirmed that the aircraft had opened fire on the planes but gave no further details. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Sami Aboudi; Editing by Gareth Jones)