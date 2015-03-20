FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anti-aircraft guns fire at planes over Yemen's Aden presidential compound-gov't sources
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 20, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Anti-aircraft guns fire at planes over Yemen's Aden presidential compound-gov't sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, March 20 (Reuters) - Anti-aircraft guns opened fire on planes above the presidential compound in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Friday, witnesses and an aide to Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said.

The witnesses said the planes targeted by the gunfire were flying so high as to be barely visible in the sky above the Crater district of Aden where Hadi lives.

The presidential aide confirmed that the aircraft had opened fire on the planes but gave no further details. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Sami Aboudi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.