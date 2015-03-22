FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Anti-aircraft guns fire at plane over Aden-witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, March 22 (Reuters) - Yemeni anti-aircraft guns opened fire at an unidentified plane flying over President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s compound in the southern city of Aden on Sunday and appeared to force it away, witnesses said.

It was the third incident of its kind in the past four days, in which unidentified aircraft have flown over the compound, where Hadi is based, on one occasion dropping bombs without causing any casualties. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean and Louise Heavens)

