DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Troops loyal to Yemen’s ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, an ally of the powerful Houthi militia, captured Aden airport on Wednesday from forces loyal to President Abdu-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, local officials said.

The officials added without elaborating that clashes were taking place in the vicinity of the airport. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashef, writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Dominic Evans)