FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medecins Sans Frontieres says aid shipment docks in Yemen's Aden
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 8, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Medecins Sans Frontieres says aid shipment docks in Yemen's Aden

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - A boat carrying emergency medical supplies for a hospital in Aden, where heavy fighting has killed scores of people, docked in the southern Yemeni port city on Wednesday, the medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres said.

MSF’s Yemen representative Marie-Elisabeth Ingres said it was the first shipment the group had delivered to Aden since Houthi fighters launched an offensive on the city last month and a Saudi-led coalition unleashed air strikes to try to drive them back.

“It arrived this morning with 2.5 tonnes of drugs for our hospital in Aden,” Ingres told Reuters by telephone from Sanaa.

Other organisations including the International Committee for the Red Cross and the United Nations have been trying to arrange aid deliveries to Yemen to alleviate what a U.N. worker described as a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

But their efforts have been delayed by the air strikes and heavy fighting around Aden, as well as negotiations with the Saudi-led coalition over access and difficulties in chartering planes.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.