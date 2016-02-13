FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Cross delivers medical aid to Taiz, says "breakthrough" in Yemen
February 13, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Red Cross delivers medical aid to Taiz, says "breakthrough" in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Red Cross said on Saturday it had entered the war-torn Yemeni city of Taiz for the first time since August, delivering three tonnes of life-saving medical supplies to four hospitals treating the wounded.

“This is a breakthrough and we hope that today’s operation will be followed by many more to come,” Antoine Grand, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Yemen, said in a statement.

Taiz is contested between local militias and the armed Houthi group which many residents say blocks aid from entering and bombs civilian targets. It is one of the worst fronts of the 10-month war, in which forces loyal to a Saudi-backed government ousted by the Houthis in March are seeking to fight back to the capital Sanaa. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)

