UPDATE 1-Warplanes strike Aden district housing presidential compound -residents
March 25, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Warplanes strike Aden district housing presidential compound -residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Hadi office reaction)

ADEN, Yemen, March 25 (Reuters) - Unidentified warplanes flying over the southern Yemeni city of Aden fired missiles on Wednesday at a neighbourhood where President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s compound is located, residents said.

Anti-aircraft batteries opened fire at the planes, they said.

Mohammed Meram, Hadi’s office director, told Reuters the president was safe and still in the city, and that the bombs fell harmlessly in the sea.

“He is well and directing the southern and popular resistance in order to prevent the entrance of the militia forces into Aden,” Meram said.

Houthi forces in Yemen backed by allied army units seized an air base on Wednesday and appeared poised to capture Aden in a lightning military push that has left Hadi with little territory.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashef, Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and John Stonestreet

