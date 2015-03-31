FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU airlines urged to avoid Yemen airspace
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 31, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

EU airlines urged to avoid Yemen airspace

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - European regulators urged airlines on Tuesday to avoid Yemen’s airspace as air strikes in the southwestern tip of the Arabian Peninsula continue.

The European Aviation Safety Agency said it was highlighting the risk after French regulators urged their own airlines not to penetrate Yemen’s airspace.

EASA, which regulates aviation across the European Union, did not directly ban airlines from overflying Yemen but urged each of the EU’s 28 nations to take note of the French decision.

The flag carrier of non-EU member Turkey, Turkish Airlines , said earlier that it had cancelled flights from Istanbul to Yemen until April 5

Air raids again hit Houthi militia targets across Yemen on Monday night, striking the group’s northern stronghold of Saadeh, the capital Sanaa and the central town of Yarim, residents and media said.

The strikes by a Saudi-led coalition, which began last Thursday, are designed to check efforts by the Iranian-backed rebels to overthrow President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last week banned all overflights of Yemen by U.S. airlines.

Taking its cue again from France, EASA also urged pilots of European-operated jets to maintain an altitude of 24,000 feet when crossing Sudan or South Sudan, where fighting has continued in a 15-month-old civil conflict despite a February truce. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.