Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen runway to stop Iranian plane landing

RIYADH, April 28 (Reuters) - Jets of a Saudi Arabian-led coalition bombed the runway of Sanaa airport on Tuesday afternoon to prevent an Iranian plane from landing in the Yemeni capital, the coalition’s spokesman said.

Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri told Reuters the plane had not coordinated with coalition authorities and the pilot had ignored a warning to turn back. The bombing of the runway made it unusable for planned aid flights, he said. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)