Al Qaeda in Yemen says senior leader killed in U.S. air strike

April 14 (Reuters) - Al Qaeda in Yemen announced on Tuesday that a top Saudi leader in the organisation has been killed by a U.S. air strike, according to a statement distributed by the group online.

The death of Ibrahim al-Rubaish may be a sign that a covert U.S. drone programme against Yemen’s branch of the global militant group continues despite the evacuation of American military advisors from the country amid a worsening civil war.