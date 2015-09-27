Saudi-led coalition helicopter attack kills 25 civilians in Yemen village - residents, medics

SANAA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Air strikes from helicopters belonging to a Saudi-led alliance killed 25 civilians in the northwestern Yemeni village of Bani Zela on Sunday, residents and medics told Reuters by telephone, adding that most of the victims were women and children.

“People were fleeing their homes as the helicopters pursued, They committed a massacre for no reason,” one resident, who called himself Khaled, said.