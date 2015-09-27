FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi-led coalition helicopter attack kills 25 civilians in Yemen village - residents, medics
September 27, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led coalition helicopter attack kills 25 civilians in Yemen village - residents, medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Air strikes from helicopters belonging to a Saudi-led alliance killed 25 civilians in the northwestern Yemeni village of Bani Zela on Sunday, residents and medics told Reuters by telephone, adding that most of the victims were women and children.

“People were fleeing their homes as the helicopters pursued, They committed a massacre for no reason,” one resident, who called himself Khaled, said.

Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning, editing by William Hardy

