a year ago
Hundreds hurt in air strike on Sanaa mourners - Yemen health ministry
October 8, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Hundreds hurt in air strike on Sanaa mourners - Yemen health ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A senior official at the Houthi-run Yemeni Health Ministry said on Saturday that more than 450 people had been injured or killed in a Saudi-led air strike on mourners in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

"The number of casualties from the air force of the Saudi-American aggression at the main hall in the capital Sanaa has risen to more than 450 dead and wounded," the Houthi-run Saba news agency quoted Abdul-Salam al-Madani, a deputy to the health minister, as saying.

He provided no breakdown of the number of dead and wounded. The agency published pictures showing several charred or mutilated bodies. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
