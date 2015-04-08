Saudi-led planes strike air base north of Aden - residents

ADEN, April 8 (Reuters) - Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition struck al-Anad airbase in south Yemen overnight and targets in areas around the southern port city of Aden, residents and local officials said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia and four other Gulf Arab states, along with regional allies, have waged two weeks of air strikes against Houthi forces who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and have been fighting for control of Aden.

Despite heavy bombing of their convoys and weapons depots, the Iran-allied Houthis have fought their way into central Aden, the last major foothold of fighters loyal to Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

But the southern fighters, backed by Saudi-led jets, have pushed the Houthis back in parts of some southern provinces.

Al-Anad airbase, which was struck overnight, lies about 50 km (30 miles) north of Aden, on the main highway north from the port city. Soldiers loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, now allied to the Houthis, are still inside the base.

There were also air strikes against Houthi positions in the town of Dhalea, north of Aden, officials said.

The capital Sanaa, which has endured several nights of heavy bombardement targeting Houthi positions and arms stores, was relatively quiet overnight, residents said. (Reporting by Mohommad Ghobari in Cairo; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by William Maclean and Alison Williams)