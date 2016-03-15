FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air strikes Yemen's Haja province kill 41 civilians and wound 75 - senior health official
March 15, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Air strikes Yemen's Haja province kill 41 civilians and wound 75 - senior health official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, March 15 (Reuters) - Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s Haja province on Tuesday killed 41 civilians and wounded 75 others, a senior provincial health official said.

Three air strikes hit a market in the Mustaba district, Dr. Ayman Mathkour, the director of the Haja health department, told Reuters.

Relatives gathered the bodies and transported the wounded to Abs hospital and Mustaba District Hospital in Haja city. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Katie Paul, editing by Angus MacSwan)

