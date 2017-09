DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Forces loyal to Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi have shelled the al-Anad airbase near Aden, which is being held by the Houthi militia, local sources said on Thursday.

Some Houthis were fleeing the area, the sources said. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi and William Maclean; Editing by Michael Perry)