FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia will continue to stop Houthi advances in Yemen -ambassador
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 22, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia will continue to stop Houthi advances in Yemen -ambassador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - The Saudi military will continue to use force to stop Houthi militants from making advances in Yemen, the Saudi ambassador in Washington said on Wednesday, despite the announcement on Tuesday of an end to the Saudi-led air campaign.

“When the Houthis or their allies make aggressive moves there will be a response. The decision to calm matters now rests entirely with them,” ambassador Adel al-Jubeir told reporters.

He said Saudi forces, which were reported to have carried out at least 12 air strikes in southern Yemen on Wednesday, were ready to stop any Houthi advance into the port of Aden. (Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.