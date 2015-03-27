Warplanes strike home province of Yemen's Houthis-sources

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Warplanes attacked two districts in the northern home province of Yemen’s rebel Houthi movement around dawn on Friday, tribal sources said, a day after a Saudi-led coalition began air strikes in support of Yemen President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The strikes hit a market in Kataf al Bokaa in the north of Saada province, killing or wounding 15 people, they said. Shada district was also struck, they said.