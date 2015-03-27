FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warplanes strike Houthi-held Yemen capital Sanaa-residents
March 27, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Warplanes strike Houthi-held Yemen capital Sanaa-residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Warplanes struck near the presidential compound in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa around dawn on Friday, residents reported.

The attacks, by a Saudi-led coalition seeking to end the political dominance of Shi‘ite Muslim Houthis in the Arabian peninsula country, also struck near a military installation that houses missiles, they said.

Earlier air strikes south of Sanaa in the early hours of Friday appeared to target military installations affiliated with former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a powerful Houthi ally.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Maha El Dahan, Writing by William Maclean

