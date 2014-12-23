FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five bombs explode in Yemeni capital, killing one-official
#Al Qaeda
December 23, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Five bombs explode in Yemeni capital, killing one-official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ADEN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Five bombs exploded on Tuesday in Sanaa’s old quarter, where many supporters of the Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi group live, killing at least one person and wounding another, a Yemeni security official said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the Houthis have been fighting the Sunni Islamist militant al Qaeda group and allied tribesmen since its gunmen captured Sanaa in September and forced the resignation of a government they had long seen as corrupt.

Witnesses said the blasts occurred early in the morning at a time when only a few people were on the streets. One of the bombs exploded when a member of the Houthi militia tried to dismantle it, residents said.

Several houses and some cars were damaged from the explosions.

Yemen has been in turmoil since mass protests in 2011 forced long-ruling President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down. But tensions have increased after the Houthi takeover of Sanaa in September. (Reporting by Mohammed Mokhashaf in Aden and Khaled Abdallah in Sanaa, writing by Sami Aboudim, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
