UK's Cameron to Iran's Rouhani: Nobody should be backing Houthis in Yemen
March 26, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron to Iran's Rouhani: Nobody should be backing Houthis in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call on Thursday that “other countries” should not be supporting Houthi fighters in Yemen, Cameron’s spokeswoman said, something Tehran is already doing.

“In order to restore stability what we need is a political process and ... as part of that other countries should not be supporting the Houthi rebels and instead be encouraging all the different parties in Yemen with different interests to come together in a political process,” the spokeswoman said.

Cameron spoke with Rouhani after warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi‘ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen’s president, in a major gamble by the world’s top oil exporter to check Iranian influence in its backyard without direct military backing from Washington. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

