Chinese warship docks in Aden to evacuate nationals - port official
March 29, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese warship docks in Aden to evacuate nationals - port official

ADEN, March 29 (Reuters) - A Chinese warship docked in the embattled Yemeni port city of Aden on Sunday to evacuate Chinese diplomats and expatriate workers, a port official and eyewitnesses told Reuters.

On Saturday Saudi Arabia’s navy evacuated dozens of foreign diplomats from the city, where militiamen are fighting the advance of Houthi militiamen whose forces have been bombed for four days by a Saudi-led coalition. (Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by Susan Thomas)

