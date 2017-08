ADEN, May 23 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed a suicide car bombing that medics said had killed at least 40 army recruits and injured 60 others in the Yemeni city of Aden on Monday.

In a written statement posted to its social media accounts, the militant group said the attack targeted "the apostate Yemeni army" and named the attacker as Abu Ali al-Adeni. (Editing by Catherine Evans)