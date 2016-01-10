FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rocket hits Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic in Yemen, killing 3 -MSF
January 10, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Rocket hits Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic in Yemen, killing 3 -MSF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A rocket hit a clinic supported by international medical group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in northern Yemen on Sunday, killing three people, the group said.

“A rocket landed in #MSF supported health center in Razeh, #Saada today. 3 killed 10 injured #Saada,” the group wrote on its Twitter account. It did not say who it believed fired the rocket.

MSF said Saudi-led air strikes hit another of its health facilities elsewhere in the province in October, wrecking the building and lightly wounding two staff members. (Reporting By Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean)

